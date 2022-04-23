M&T Bank Corp Buys 503 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 6,205,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,135. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

