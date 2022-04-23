M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,260 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,015,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.