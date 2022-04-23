M&T Bank Corp Acquires 41,759 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,437 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of FedEx worth $75,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.57. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

