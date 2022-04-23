MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $954.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will report sales of $954.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.51 million and the highest is $969.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $866.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSM stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $4,702,915. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

