Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Critical Analysis

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Horizon Technology Finance are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 46.29% 12.20% 5.81%

55.9% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.93 $27.78 million $1.39 9.91

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

