Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. 7,740,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,379,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

