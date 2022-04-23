Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $351.23

Monavale (MONA) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $351.23 or 0.00886625 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $44,813.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.00266464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,455 coins and its circulating supply is 9,763 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.