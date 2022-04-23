Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $15.74 Million Position in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,171,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,743,000. Hyperfine comprises 3.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hyperfine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYPR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at $2,417,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 4th quarter valued at $7,250,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HYPR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 105,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

