Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $255,925,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $126,258,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $114,204,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $85,704,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $36,849,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 12,096,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362,099. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

