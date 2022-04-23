Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $255,925,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $126,258,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $114,204,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $85,704,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $36,849,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 12,096,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362,099. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68.
NU Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
