Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 350,090 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,090 shares during the quarter. Humacyte comprises 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Humacyte worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUMA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 177,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,897. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.61. On average, equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

