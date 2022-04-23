Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $8.19 Million in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,000. Pardes Biosciences makes up about 2.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Pardes Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

PRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

PRDS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. 166,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,271. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

