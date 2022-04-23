Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Natera makes up approximately 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Natera worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,362. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at $140,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

