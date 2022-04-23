Monashee Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Thorne HealthTech worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter worth $131,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.17. 82,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,442. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

