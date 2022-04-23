Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 214,253 Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. Xilio Therapeutics comprises 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

XLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Xilio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,988. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

