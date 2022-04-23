Mizuho Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $125.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.73.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

