Mirror Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $11.99 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003424 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $104.91 million and $11.99 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.85 or 0.07413887 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,407.15 or 0.99991542 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

