MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $93.35 million and approximately $51,624.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.62 or 0.00021790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00259901 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.74 or 0.00659276 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,832,402 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.