Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Boosted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.