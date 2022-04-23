MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. MGE Energy has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 54,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

