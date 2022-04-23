Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at Scotiabank

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.67.

MRU stock opened at C$69.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Metro has a 52-week low of C$55.50 and a 52-week high of C$73.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.1000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

