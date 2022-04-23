Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.22.

NASDAQ FB opened at $184.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.28. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

