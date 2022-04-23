Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.11. 36,308,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,788,652. The company has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.93 and a 200-day moving average of $282.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.