Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,426,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,788,652. The company has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $336.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.22.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

