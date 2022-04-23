MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

MNOV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

