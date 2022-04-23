McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Raised by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.17. 2,616,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.14. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.