MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and $30,502.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,677.99 or 1.00028543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.99 or 0.00259638 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00339178 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00160819 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00089451 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004590 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001303 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

