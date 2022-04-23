Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $158,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 1,847,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,369. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

