Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock Position Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,498,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,763 shares during the period. Marcus & Millichap comprises approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $77,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MMI stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 371,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,635. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

