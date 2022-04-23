Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $11.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $10.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

MPC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.08. 4,052,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

