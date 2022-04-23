Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will report sales of $69.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $101.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $9.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 658.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $589.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Marathon Digital stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,821,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,097,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 4.60. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

