MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 7.9% This Week

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $1.76 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00008991 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.74 or 0.07448934 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.88 or 0.99980369 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

