Lympo Market Token (LMT) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $101,123.88 and $4,908.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.49 or 0.07456908 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,471.26 or 0.99859187 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

