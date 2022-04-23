Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27.
Luxottica Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)
