LunchMoney 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $283,695.24 and $6.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,551,046 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

