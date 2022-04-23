Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $92,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,484,000 after buying an additional 292,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.06. 4,216,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,835. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day moving average is $231.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

