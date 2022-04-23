Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Shares of LOW traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.06. 4,141,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.38. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

