Lossless (LSS) Trading Down 15.5% This Week

Lossless (LSS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Lossless has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $27.08 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.12 or 0.07421959 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,815.28 or 1.00133827 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

