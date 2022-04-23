Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Tops $353,330.37

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $353,330.37 and $6,985.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 353.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,445,535 coins and its circulating supply is 23,370,108 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

