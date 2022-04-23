Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $128.25 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

