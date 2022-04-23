Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Price Up 2%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.45 and last traded at $92.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

