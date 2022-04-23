LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LZ. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,794,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

