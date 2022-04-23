Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

LPI opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

