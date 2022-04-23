Kuai Token (KT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $744,862.00

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $744,862.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00034212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00104434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,926 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

