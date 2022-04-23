Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Down 1.1%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 226.50 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.95). 923,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 258,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.50 ($2.99).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

About Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.