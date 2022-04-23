Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Down 1.1%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 226.50 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.95). 923,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 258,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.50 ($2.99).
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21.
About Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)
