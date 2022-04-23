Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €700.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €803.00 ($863.44) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €772.54 ($830.69).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €529.20 ($569.03) on Friday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($448.82). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €582.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €642.90.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

