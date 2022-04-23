Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRRGF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

KRRGF stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

