Karbo (KRB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.00

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Karbo has a market capitalization of $827,022.74 and approximately $48.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karbo has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.32 or 0.00674744 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,408,306 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.