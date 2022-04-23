KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

KALV stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 352,183 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.