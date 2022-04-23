JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,318,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,593,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $152.96. The company has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

