Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $181.54. 8,003,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,513. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $185.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

